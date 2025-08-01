Firefighters rescue 6, including two children, during flash flooding Thursday

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief Firefighters in Bethesda on Thursday rescued a woman and two children who got caught in flash flooding. The 8-year-old stood waiting for help on top of the nearly totally submerged car. The woman and the two-year-old were trapped inside. In total, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service rescued six people from the rising floodwaters.



Units from Fire Station 33 responded to Bradley Boulevard and Mercy Hollow Lane and quickly located a vehicle pressed against a guardrail, partially submerged in floodwater.

Units from Fire Station 33 responded to Bradley Boulevard and Mercy Hollow Lane and quickly located a vehicle pressed against a guardrail, partially submerged in floodwater.

Shortly after, Montgomery County Police alerted crews to a second vehicle, roughly 200 feet away, that was almost completely submerged. On top of the second car, an 8-year-old child stood waiting for help. Inside the car were a woman and a two-year-old child. Firefighters were ultimately able to save the woman and both children.

What they're saying:

Fire Station 33 Captain James Leinhauser said this rescue wasn't "a one-off act of bravery" in a statement.

"It was the direct result of relentless training, teamwork, and a deep commitment to service," he said. "The men and women of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service deliver high-quality emergency response hundreds of times every single day, in conditions both routine and extreme."

"We are committed to providing the highest quality service, each and every time we go out the door," Leinhauser added. "I’m incredibly proud of everyone involved in today’s rescue."

By the numbers:

In total, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service rescued six people from the rising floodwaters.



The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.















