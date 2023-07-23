Firefighters rescue person trapped in Metro elevator 30 feet underground

Firefighters rescued a person who was stuck in a broken elevator at the DuPont Circle Metro station Sunday.

D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted photos of the rescue around 9:40 a.m. on July 23.

They said one person was incident of the elevator when it stalled 30 feet below ground.

The fire department said special operations personnel had to use an Arizona Vortex device (the tripod) and rope system to place the individual in a harness and to lift them to safety.

Officials say no injuries were reported and no medical attention was required.

Great work by DC's Bravest!