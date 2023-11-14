Firefighters rescue 2 workers from broadcast tower in DC

D.C. firefighters had to rescue two workers who got stuck in a broadcast tower in Northwest Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the NBC4/Telemundo building at 4001 Nebraska Ave., NW, where the employees were reportedly stuck in an elevator on the side of the tower.

NBC4 reported that the workers became stuck in the tower, which stands more than 650 feet high, around 1:30 p.m.

They were finally brought down around 4:15 p.m. Both are ok.