The Metropolitan Police Department have arrested multiple men for multiple weapons violations in D.C.

Police say on Friday, November 10, a male subject with a firearm was spotted in D.C. An officer attempted to stop the subject, but he fled inside an apartment unit. As officers entered the apartment, they observed multiple firearms in plain view.

5 DC men arrested after 9 handguns, 2 privately made AR style pistols, 200 rounds of ammunition recovered





Investigators then executed a search warrant at the suspect’s address where they recovered additional weapons, ammunition, and narcotics. Nine handguns, two privately made AR style pistols, and over 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered.



The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Melvin Richardson, 21-year-old Andrew Carter, 21-year-old Trikivis Hunter all of Southeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Quron Green of Northeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Hankins of Germantown, Maryland.

Richardson was arrested and charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.



Carter, Hunter, and Green were arrested and charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.



Hankins was arrested and charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.