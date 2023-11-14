Bowie High School student brings loaded glock handgun on school property: police

Officials continue to investigate a Bowie High School student who brought a loaded glock handgun on school property.

In a letter sent to parents and community members on Tuesday, Nov. 14, Bowie High School Principal Joe Kautzer states "the safety of our students is our top priority."

According to authorities, the student entered the school through a backdoor that was propped open. The student was immediately confronted and searched.

No students or staff members were harmed or actively threatened. Authorities have not mentioned any next steps in this incident. The full letter can be viewed below.

"Dear Parents and Guardians,

I am writing to inform you about an incident today at Bowie High School. A student was found in possession of a loaded glock handgun on school property. No students or staff members were harmed or actively threatened. The student entered the school through a backdoor that was propped open and then was promptly confronted and searched by school security. The safety of our students is our top priority. Please assist in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by discussing with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate. Please encourage your child to always immediately report the sighting of any weapon or suspicious individuals/objects on school grounds to a staff member or trusted adult. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact 301-805-2600 or Joseph.Kautzer@pgcps.org. Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Joe Kautzer

Principal"