Firefighter injured battling smoke, flames at 2-alarm house fire in Leonardtown

A firefighter was injured while battling smoke and flames at a two-alarm house fire in St. Mary's County.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Deer Wood Park Drive in Leonardtown.

Officials say the firefighter was hurt after becoming trapped in the home. They were transported and remain hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.

No other firefighters were trapped, and no other injuries were reported.

Drivers in the area can expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.