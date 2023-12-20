Firefighter hurt battling early morning blaze at home in Prince George’s County
CHILLUM, Md. - A firefighter was injured battling an early morning blaze at a home in Prince George’s County.
The fire was reported around 3:40 a.m. on the second floor of a house in the 6900 block of Crosby Road in the Chillum area.
The firefighter was transported with minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Firefighter hurt battling early morning blaze at home in Prince George’s County (Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department / @PGFDNews)