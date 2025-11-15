Fire Weather Watch issued for much of DMV Sunday

The Brief A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of the DMV on Sunday. Forecasters predict dry conditions and winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Much of the region is currently in a drought.



A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of Virginia and parts of Maryland and Washington, D.C., this weekend.

Fire weather watch

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 8 a.m. Sunday morning through 6 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch extends as far as eastern West Virginia and Northern North Carolina.

The NWS says the watch is because of forecasts of strong winds and low humidity. Forecasters predict northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, and relative humidity between 15 and 25%.

Why you should care:

What does that mean?

"Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly," the NWS says, adding that any outdoor burning is not recommended during the Fire Weather Watch.

Drought in the DMV

Dig deeper:

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that much of Northern Virginia and Western Maryland are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, which makes fire dangers worse.

The U.S.Drought Monitor for the DMV as of 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2025.

A Fire Weather Watch is already in effect in southwestern Virginia as of 7:11 p.m., according to the NWS.

More information can be found on the National Weather Service's Fire Weather page here.