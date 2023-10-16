Fire crews are battling flames and working to rescue any remaining occupants trapped inside a home in Prince George's County.

So far, first responders have located three people; two of them have been pronounced dead, and the third – a child – is being evaluated, Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department officials confirmed.

SkyFox captured the large emergency response in front of the house on Martin Road, and plumes of smoke could be seen coming out of the roof.

The Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department said the fire was first reported just before 8:30 p.m. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.