Fire destroys Laurel apartment building

Firefighters battled intense smoke and flames at an apartment complex in Laurel, Maryland on Thursday.

Fire damages Laurel apartment complex

The two-alarm fire was reported around noon at an apartment complex near Ninth Street and Park Avenue.

What we know:

Aerial footage of the fire revealed extensive damage, with large sections of the apartment buildings roof completely destroyed.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

