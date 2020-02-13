Fire destroys home under renovation in Accokeek area of Prince George's County

Flames destroyed a home that was under renovation in Prince George's County early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Springvale Court in Accokeek. A neighbor sent video to FOX 5 that shows the home being engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the house was not occupied and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.