Fire chief in Loudoun County arrested, charged with embezzlement
ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn fire chief was arrested this week, and has been charged with embezzling department funds.
What we know:
Loudoun County deputies arrested William Graham II, the chief of the Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, on Wednesday.
According to the LCSO, detectives were alerted about potential embezzlement after Graham allegedly made reports to deputies about fraudulent charges on his department credit card. The fraudulent charges totaled $2,000.
Deputies took Graham into custody and Graham was later released on bond.
What you can do:
The LCSO is still investigating, and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 703-777-1021, or Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.