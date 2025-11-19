Fairfax County leaders pass measure to curb illegal massage parlors

The Brief The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has passed a measure aimed at cracking down on illegal massage parlors. There are estimated to be more than 160, just in Fairfax County. Local advocates for victims of sex trafficking say this is a step in the right direction for the region.



A measure aimed at preventing sex trafficking was passed by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.

The change could help crack down on illegal massage parlors.

What we know:

The Board unanimously passed an amendment to an existing ordinance, making it tougher for illegal massage parlors to stay in business. There are estimated to be more than 160, just in Fairfax County.

This new amendment prohibits massage parlors from locking their front doors during business hours with some exceptions.

A local non-profit that supports sex trafficking survivors says it's a step in the right direction.

"I think its great! I think we will actually go after the illicit massage businesses and we will be able to help the women who don't have hope today. For the women to recognize 'oh, the government thought it was necessary to pass this,’" said Esther Daniel, the executive director of Reset180. "They may not know it but they will see it in action. To see law enforcement go and do what is right on their behalf."

Reset180 has pushed for a requirement for businesses to leave their doors unlocked so that law enforcement can have easy access to investigate illegal parlors.

The compromise is that if a legitimate massage business wants to keep their doors locked for safety reasons, they can request an exemption.

What they're saying:

Board supervisors made clear that they do not want to make it harder for legitimate massage businesses to run in the county.

"We need be able to make sure that everyone can feel safe and feel safe. So being able to lock doors in order to secure our items our clients and our own safety is really important," said Casey White, owner of White Heart Massage Therapy.

"I think the balance that we have reached here is the right balance and respecting those businesses not putting everyone in the same place," Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ Chairman Jeff McKay said. "An unfortunate stigma attached somehow to a profession that is medically necessary and important."

In addition to the amendment on access, sleeping quarters and sexually suggestive advertising is no longer allowed and owners are required to provide a history of past violations.