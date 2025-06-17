Final Supreme Court decisions loom on birthright citizenship, trans rights and more

The Brief The Supreme Court will decide major cases on birthright citizenship, transgender healthcare bans, and LGBTQ+ curriculum disputes. Other key cases include Texas’s adult content age verification law and Louisiana’s contested congressional maps. Rulings expected by late June could reshape civil rights, federal court powers, and education policies.



With recess set to begin at the end of June, the Supreme Court still has 21 cases to decide — several of them with far-reaching implications for civil rights, immigration, education and free speech.

This term has already been shaped by a wave of emergency appeals from the Trump administration. But many of the biggest decisions, argued between December and May, are still on the docket.

Here are some of the key remaining cases:

Birthright citizenship and nationwide injunctions

One of the most closely watched cases involves an emergency appeal over birthright citizenship. An executive order Trump signed on his first day in office sought to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children of undocumented or non-resident parents.

Federal judges in multiple districts promptly issued nationwide injunctions, halting enforcement of the order.

The justices are considering whether to limit the authority of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions that pause executive actions. Trump and his legal team argue that judges in individual states should not be able to block federal policies across the entire country.

During arguments, several justices raised concerns about what could happen if the order were allowed to take effect, even temporarily. But many also expressed frustration with the reach of so-called "universal" injunctions, according to the Harvard Law Review .

Opponents argue the order would upend more than 125 years of legal precedent, according to NPR . They say the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to nearly all people born on U.S. soil.

Tennessee’s Ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth

The Court’s oldest unresolved case is a challenge to Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The law prohibits treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers for trans youth.

Families who sued argue the ban amounts to unconstitutional sex discrimination. They say it targets a vulnerable population in violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Biden administration also challenged the law. They argue it denies necessary transgender medical care and violates equal protection rights.

The the Biden DOJ argued the law is discriminatory because a minor-born male has access to different treatments than a minor-born female.

During arguments in December, the conservative majority appeared skeptical of those claims. Several justices questioned whether the law treated similarly situated people differently.

The case comes as states nationwide adopt new restrictions affecting transgender people. Policies on school sports participation and public restrooms have also faced legal challenges.

Trump-era policies pushed similar limits. His administration barred transgender troops and sought to cut off funding for gender-affirming care for minors.

Opt-Out fight over LGBTQ+ storybooks

In another pending case, parents from Montgomery County want to pull their children from elementary school lessons. The lessons include LGBTQ-themed storybooks added to the curriculum in 2022.

Books include titles like "Prince and Knight" and "Uncle Bobby’s Wedding." The school district originally allowed opt-outs but later reversed that policy.

The parents argue the books conflict with their religious beliefs and that being forced to remain in those lessons violates their rights.

The school district maintains that the books are meant to foster inclusivity, not change anyone’s beliefs. It argues that exposing students to diverse perspectives does not violate religious freedom.

The district also says allowing opt-outs would be administratively burdensome. Currently, sex education is the only subject with a formal opt-out option.

The justices have often sided with religious plaintiffs in recent years, according to the New York Times .

This case also comes as book bans are increasing across the country, according to the American Library Association . Debates over classroom content have become a political flashpoint in many states.

Texas age verification law for adult content

The Court is also reviewing a challenge to a Texas law requiring age verification of 18 years or older to access adult websites. Nearly half of the states have passed similar laws, according to the Age Verification Providers Association .

Texas says the law is necessary to prevent minors from easily accessing pornography. State officials cite the widespread use of smartphones among children.

The Free Speech Coalition, an adult-entertainment trade group, challenged the law in court. They argue it violates the First Amendment by restricting adult access and requiring invasive personal data to be submitted online.

Some justices appeared willing to uphold the law. Others suggested the lower courts may not have applied a high enough legal standard in evaluating its constitutionality.

Louisiana’s congressional map dispute

The justices are also weighing a long-running redistricting battle in Louisiana. Lower courts have struck down two congressional maps since 2022.

Civil rights advocates argue the state’s original map violated the Voting Rights Act. It created just one majority-Black district in a state where about one-third of residents are Black.

A court-ordered map added a second majority-Black district, which elected a Black Democrat in 2024.

Louisiana argues the new map relied too heavily on race. State officials say the lines were drawn to preserve the seats of influential incumbents, including Speaker Mike Johnson.

During arguments in March, conservative justices questioned whether the Voting Rights Act had been misapplied. They seemed open to raising the legal bar for bringing redistricting claims.

What's next:

All of these rulings are expected in the next two weeks. The Court typically issues its final opinions by late June before beginning its summer recess.

Some decisions could come as early as this week. In recent terms, the justices have released their most controversial rulings in the final days—often in rapid succession.

Together, the cases could reshape how federal courts operate, define the limits of presidential power, and clarify the rights of transgender youth and religious parents in public schools.