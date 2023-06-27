Protestors flock to MCPS school board meeting over opt-out policy

Demonstrators turned out in large numbers Tuesday at the Montgomery County School Board meeting over a proposal that would prohibit parents from opting their children out of classes and books addressing topics related to sexuality and gender.

Both sides of the debate were represented among the protestors, despite a looming thunderstorm Tuesday.

Opponents of the proposal argue that as parents, they should have the right to decide whether their children participate in classes that cover gender and sexuality topics. They firmly believe that this responsibility should rest with parents, not schools.

"We need to protect our children! We need to get the opt-out policy restored! Reinstated so that our children have a bright future and are not indoctrinated," said one protestor.

"Our kids are not state property! They should have the right to opt out of the class! It is a parents' right, and it's just a shame that Montgomery County would go this way," said another.

On the other side of the dispute, activists are advocating for LGBTQ+ visibility and greater representation in school curricula. They express concern that if parents can opt out of learning about gender issues, other groups might start opting out of religious, political, or science curriculum.

"Make sure that every single student, every single child is seen and represented. We need to ensure they receive a comprehensive education, and all kids are able to access all parts of the curriculum," said one activist.

Another supporter of the opt-out policy highlighted the community's stance, stating, "This community - you can tell by the election returns - overwhelmingly supports inclusion!"

"Students and families may not choose to opt out of engaging with any instructional materials, other than the 'Family Life and Human Sexuality Unit of Instruction,' which is specifically permitted by Maryland law. As such, teachers will not send home letters to inform families when inclusive books are read in the future," said Montgomery County Public Schools in a statement.

The final decision on the opt-out policy will significantly impact the way sexuality and gender education is approached within Montgomery County schools.