Who could the United States face in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage?

article

The Brief The Final Draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. As a host nation, the United States will be seeded in Pot 1, avoiding other top teams like Argentina, Brazil and France. Based on FIFA’s confirmed draw pots and confederation rules, here’s a full look at who the U.S. could face when groups are revealed.



When the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place in Washington, D.C., the United States will finally learn its first opponents — and the possibilities include everything from world champions to tournament newcomers.

The best result in the history of the U.S. men’s national team at a FIFA World Cup came in 1930, when the squad reached the semifinals in Uruguay and is officially classified as having finished third.

The FIFA World Cup Draw

The draw will split all 48 qualified teams into 12 groups of four, with each nation drawn from one of four seeding pots. Because the U.S. is in Pot 1, it will face one team from each of the remaining three pots: Pot 2, Pot 3 and Pot 4.

Under FIFA rules:

Teams from the same confederation can’t share a group (except Europe, which can have two teams per group).

CONCACAF. That means the U.S. cannot be drawn against Canada, Mexico, Panama, Curaçao, or Haiti, as they’re all from

With that in mind, here’s who the U.S. could draw in D.C. on Dec. 5.

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 18: The United States of America Men's National Team pose together before the international friendly match between the Uruguay Men's national team and the United States of America Men's national team on November 18, 2025 at Raymo Expand

What teams could the United States face?

From Pot 2:

Croatia

Morocco

Colombia

Uruguay

Switzerland

Japan

Senegal

IR Iran

Korea Republic

Ecuador

Austria

Australia

Pot 2 is loaded with experience as several of these teams reached the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup, including semifinalists Croatia and Morocco, along with Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, Australia, and Senegal, who all advanced beyond the group stage.

From Pot 3:

Norway

Egypt

Algeria

Scotland

Paraguay

Tunisia

Côte d’Ivoire

Uzbekistan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

(Panama is excluded because it’s also from CONCACAF.)

From Pot 4:

Jordan

Cabo Verde

Ghana

New Zealand

European Play-Off A winner

European Play-Off B winner

European Play-Off C winner

European Play-Off D winner

FIFA Play-Off Tournament 1 winner

FIFA Play-Off Tournament 2 winner

(Haiti and Curaçao are excluded because they’re also from CONCACAF.)

Pot 4 features smaller nations and playoff winners, but recent tournaments have proven there are no easy matches at the World Cup.

These are the nations that could qualify for the FIFA World Cup via the UEFA (European) Play-offs or the Intercontinental Play-offs.

EXAMPLE DRAW FOR THE UNITED STATES

POT 1: United States (USA)

POT 2: Japan (JPN)

POT 3: Norway (NOR)

POT 4: Ghana (GHA)

What's next:

The Final Draw will take place on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on FOX 5 DC.

The results will determine the U.S. Men’s National Team’s path as it looks to make a deep run on home soil in 2026.