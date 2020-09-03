Fewer travelers expected to hit the road this Labor Day weekend amid pandemic

Labor Day weekend is typically a time for family fun, barbecues, and big crowds – but this year is different. Health officials are urging people to remain vigilant and help prevent a possible spike in cases of COVID-19.

“Avoid crowds. Please, don’t host large parties,” Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter said Thursday. He added that after the July 4th holiday, the county saw an increase in cases. “If we don’t stay six feet apart and we’re not smart about our personal gatherings this weekend, we might as well buckle up for another big surge.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a similar warning this week as well.

It’s what led FOX 5 to National Harbor with a simple question for anyone who’d answer: “do you have any plans for Labor Day weekend?”

“Umm no, we sure don’t,” Shereen Nadeem said.

“Well, I’ll probably be hanging out around the house,” Jamie Page replied.

That was the case over and over again in what could be a positive sign of things to come, especially when combined with other factors.

For instance, AAA Mid-Atlantic also expects fewer travelers this year. A spokesperson said more than a million people from the DMV typically hit the road between this Thursday and next Monday. This year, the number could be half of that.

