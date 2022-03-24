Fentanyl peddlers arrested for overdose string that killed 9 in Southwest

D.C. police have announced arrests in a string of fentanyl overdoses that took the lives of nine people earlier this year.

The arrests come as new data shows overdose deaths skyrocketing in the District.

Police said 43-year-old Sheldon Marbley and 23-year-old Shameka Hayes, both of Northwest, D.C., were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute with intent to distribute cocaine and para-fluorofentanyl, unlawful distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine and para-fluorofentanyl resulting in substantial bodily injury, and aiding and abetting.

Southwest D.C. is where police responded to the overdose cases at the end of January. Investigators say the deaths took place on the same city block.

Of the nine people who died, the majority are over 60-years-old, including two women who were 72 and 74.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said it’s the worst string of cases he can remember seeing.

Following a joint investigation between the Metropolitan Police Department, the DEA, and the FBI, investigators were able to secure indictments against two suspects.

D.C. has just released new data on deadly opioid overdoses over the last five years.

It shows nearly 75% of fatal overdoses occurred in people 40-69 years old and 84% of deaths were among residents who are Black. The majority of overdose deaths occurred in Wards 7 and 8.