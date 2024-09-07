Expand / Collapse search

Female UMD student inappropriately touched, suspect at large; police

Published  September 7, 2024 4:42pm EDT
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police continue to search for a suspect who inappropriately touched a University of Maryland student.

The University of Maryland Police responded to the 4600 block of College Avenue for a 4th degree sex offense (unlawful touching) on September 6, around 11:27 a.m. Police say a female student reported she was walking along College Avenue, near the intersection of Princeton Avenue and College Avenue, when a young male approached her and began asking her questions. During the interaction, the suspect touched her inappropriately. The suspect then ran down College Avenue and onto the hiker/bike trail.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, with straight black hair, and approximately 5’ 6" to 5’ 7" tall. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and red joggers. 