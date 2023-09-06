Felon sentenced to 11 years in prison after selling guns, drugs to undercover officers in Charles Co.

A Maryland man previously convicted on felony charges was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

Officials say 48-year-old Sean Donnelle Hawkins of Marbury will spend 138 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for selling cocaine, crack and guns in Charles County.

Prosecutors say during the investigation, Hawkins sold eight firearms to a law enforcement source, including four privately made semi-automatic firearms known as "ghost guns" and 468 rounds of ammunition.

One of the ghost guns was a semi-automatic pistol that came with a high-capacity magazine capable of receiving 33 rounds of 9mm ammunition and was loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition.

And in his guilty plea, Hawkins admitted that on 10 separate occasions between October 2021 and May 2022, he sold cocaine, crack cocaine and/or firearms to law enforcement sources.

Due to his previous felony conviction, Hawkins was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition and also had reason to believe that the law enforcement officer to whom he sold the guns could not legally possess the guns.

During a search of Hawkins’ home on Aug. 3, 2022, law enforcement found a loaded .38 special caliber revolver; a 9mm semi-automatic pistol; two empty firearm magazines; marijuana; a mixture of powder and crack cocaine; 20 green tablets of a mixture of cocaine and oxycodone; white tablets that were found to be of a mixture of cocaine and oxycodone; and one green tablet of oxycodone from a cooler in the house and two shotguns and more than 1,000 rounds of assorted caliber ammunition, as well as $1,264 in cash from other areas in the residence.