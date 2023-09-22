FedEx Field, home of Washington Commanders, ranked as one of most dangerous stadiums in the NFL

FedEx Field, the home of the Washington Commanders, has been ranked as one of the most dangerous stadiums in the National Football League, according to a new study.

The survey, from sports betting and analytics website Sportsbook Review, compared crime statistics local to each stadium and polled over 3,000 football fans about their experiences.

The report says FedEx Field has the third-highest local property crime rate of any NFL stadium. Sportsbook Review says they found 48.05 property crimes per 1,000 residents in the stadium's zip code.

They also report that 9.4 percent of Commanders fans report having been a victim of a crime that occurred at or around the stadium.

At the top of the list for overall local crime is Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos., the report says. with 70.02 crimes taking place per 1,000 people that live in the stadium's zip code. Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, ranks number one for stadiums with the highest local violent crime.

The study says 39.2 percent of NFL fans say they have witnessed a crime at or around an NFL stadium.

A violent brawl broke out between fans in the stands at FedEx Field during the Commanders's season opener earlier this month. Video showed a series of verbal arguments between fans spiraling out of control resulting in pushing, shoving, and punches being thrown.

In Massachusetts, officials are investigating after a 53-year-old fan who attended a game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium died after witnesses say an altercation broke out in the stands.