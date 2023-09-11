Violent brawl breaks out between fans in the stands at FedEx Field during Washington Commanders game

Videos posted online captured a violent brawl that broke out between fans in the stands at FedEx Field Sunday during the Washington Commanders season opener.

Several videos posted to X, formerly Twitter, show what appears to be a series of verbal arguments between fans spiraling out of control resulting in pushing, shoving, and punches being thrown.

In one video, a man in a Ravens jersey can be seen arguing with several other men in Commanders gear. The man in the Ravens jersey appears to fall to the ground and several other fans spill out into the aisle where s scuffle breaks out.

Another video shows a fan in Commanders gear holding the arms of a man in a Ravens jersey while another Commanders fan violently punches him several times in the face.

Another video shows event staff trying to regain control of the situation as the fighting continues.

Prince George’s County Police say they are looking into the incident. The Washington Commanders have not released any information about the fights at this time.

The Commanders rallied to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-16 Sunday.