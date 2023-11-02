Federal worker violently attacked in Bowie in August dies from injuries; family, neighbors left heartbroken

The family of a federal worker who was left hospitalized after a violent attack in Bowie in August is heartbroken after he died Friday.

Authorities are investigating the death of 53-year-old Millard Noack Jr. as a homicide. They say they found Noack suffering from trauma to the head on the night of August 29 in the 7000 block of Race Track Road in Bowie.

They believe an unknown attacker struck him in the head then fled the scene.

Noack was taken to the hospital where he remained for over two months. Police said he died Friday.

An autopsy ruled his death a homicide and said that he died from blunt force trauma.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone says family described Noack as a likeable person who enjoyed attending different churches in Bowie. They say he would often take walks while wearing a reflective vest. Noack was a federal employee who worked in a mailroom.

"Millard was just a really nice guy. You know, he always spoke to everybody in the neighborhood when he goes past," said his neighbor John Steele. "Just a really kind guy, good spirit, good conversations, that he made every day."

"It's really tragic. What happened is bad when it happens to anybody. But to somebody like him, it's really hard to see and deal with," Steele added.

A motive or suspect have not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512 or 866-411-TIPS (8477).

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.