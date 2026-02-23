Federal response ramps up after Potomac Interceptor collapse

The Brief The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has set up an emergency operations center to assist with the Potomac Interceptor sewer collapse after President Trump approved a federal emergency declaration. DC Water says repairs are on track for mid-March, drinking water remains safe, and crews are working to prevent further contamination of the Potomac River. Environmental advocates and nearby residents remain concerned about sewage odors, runoff, and pressure on the temporary bypass system as DC Water plans public meetings this week.



United States Army Corps of Engineers officials said Monday that they have set up an emergency management operations center to support the District’s response to the Potomac Interceptor sewer collapse.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration to support the response to the Potomac Interceptor sewer collapse.

What they're saying:

Col. Francis Pera of the Army Corps said the federal team is working to prevent any additional contamination from reaching the river. That includes diverting stormwater away from the bypass pumping site and keeping runoff from contaminated soil from flowing back into the Potomac.

DC Water spokesperson Sheri Lewis said repairs remain on schedule, with crews aiming to restore full flow and functionality to the Potomac Interceptor by mid-March. Once completed, the agency expects to eliminate the need for the temporary bypass system that has been routing sewage around the damaged section of pipe, including through portions of the C&O Canal.

Lewis also said the District’s drinking water remains safe and that water quality monitoring shows improved readings both near the collapse site and downstream.

Dig deeper:

Still, recent rain, snow and melting conditions have complicated the response. Environmental advocates warn that rising water levels are increasing pressure on the temporary system. Dean Naujoks of Potomac Riverkeeper said solids are accumulating in sections of the canal, including near Lock 11, describing the situation as a major environmental concern.

Residents in the Glen Echo and Cabin John areas say they can smell sewage daily and are frustrated by the ongoing disruption. Several said they are less concerned about assigning blame and more focused on seeing repairs completed quickly. Others expressed concern about how long sewage can remain in the canal and called for greater transparency about the severity of the emergency.

What's next:

DC Water will hold two public meetings this week to provide updates on repair progress and long-term recovery efforts — Wednesday at its headquarters in Southeast Washington and Thursday at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda.