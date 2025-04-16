Federal judge finds probable cause to hold Trump administration in criminal contempt

The Brief The Trump administration could be held in criminal contempt of court, after violating the orders of a federal judge. No word on what this may mean for the administration and its immigration plans.



A federal judge has found probable cause to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt of court.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg warned he could refer the matter for prosecution if the administration does not "purge" its contempt by voluntarily obeying his order.

This all comes after the judges say the administration violated orders to turn around planes carrying deportees to El Salvador.

The administration could do so by returning individuals that were sent to the El Salvador prison in violation of his order so that they "might avail themselves of their right to challenge their removability," Boasberg said.

"The Constitution does not tolerate willful disobedience of judicial orders — especially by officials of a coordinate branch who have sworn an oath to uphold it," Boasberg wrote.

RELATED NEWS HERE: Maryland senator says he’ll travel to El Salvador if Abrego Garcia isn’t released

The backstory:

A federal judge is pressing the Department of Justice to get answers after a Maryland man was deported to El Salvador.

Judge Paula Xinis said the Supreme Court has affirmed her order that would require them to facilitate the return or the release from custody of Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, and that so far she has not gotten satisfactory answers from the department as to what the government has done so far to return him to the United States.

Related article

"To date, what the record shows is that nothing has been done. Nothing," Xinis said at Tuesday's court hearing.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen lands in El Salvador as he continues to show support for the Maryland father who was deported to the country.