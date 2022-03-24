Federal and local authorities search for drug trafficking suspect from Western Maryland

Federal and local investigators are asking for the public's help finding an accused violent drug trafficking suspect from Western Maryland.

The FBI and Maryland State Police are searching for Rodney Gaines. Investigators say Gaines is also known by his alias "Butters."

Police say Gaines faces charges related to a violent drug trafficking group that has been operating in Western Maryland since April 2021.

Federal officials issued an arrest warrant for Gaines earlier this week, after he was charged with several counts including possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Authorities say Gaines is armed and dangerous. Investigators ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the FBI at (202) 278-2000 or (410) 265-8080.