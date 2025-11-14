Federal agent shoots at driver during DC police chase

article

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a federal officer fired their gun during a police chase in Washington, D.C. Thursday night.

What we know:

Justin Brian Nelson, 35, was arrested Thursday night and charged with felony assault on a police officer, fleeing from law enforcement in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.

The chase started around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue SE and Minnesota Avenue SE. Metropolitan Police officers said they were patrolling with federal agents when they saw Nelson commit a traffic violation.

When they tried to stop the car, Nelson took off and officers chased him. Nelson stopped on Benning Road NE after getting stuck in traffic, officers said. When the officers walked up to the car, they said Nelson put the car in reverse and hit an MPD cruiser before driving off down Minnesota Avenue SE, but not before a Homeland Security officer fired their gun at Nelson.

Nelson allegedly continued driving, officials said, crashing into another car and causing a federal vehicle to crash into a WMATA bus, before the chase ended on Sherriff Road NE. There, officers took Nelson into custody.

What they're saying:

Local officials expressed concern over law enforcement's handling of the situation, particularly the Homeland Security agent who shot their gun.

""I’m deeply concerned to learn about what is now the second Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) involved shooting in Ward 7 in less than a month," Ward 7 Councilmember Wendell Felder said in a statement to FOX 5, adding later that "Situations like these underscore the need for all law enforcement partners to operate in ways that strengthen rather than strain trust in our neighborhoods."

What's next:

The MPD's Internal Affairs Division is investigating the shooting.