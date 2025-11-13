Driver flees after striking ICE agent's cruiser with car in Prince George's County: police

New video obtained by FOX 5 shows the tense moments in a Prince George's County shopping plaza after nearby businesses say a driver struck an ICE cruiser after a heated exchange.

We’re learning more details about what happened seconds before the driver took off.

What we know:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says they are looking into this incident right now but it was all caught on camera.

The terrifying moment a driver plowed through several ICE cruisers and SUVs.



According to officials, the driver approached the ICE agents around 10 a.m. Thursday while on Riggs Road, heckling them and saying he "wants to go back to his country."

There was a verbal exchange between the driver and the agents before the driver reversed and then accelerated, careening through several parked ICE cruisers and SUVs.

Local perspective:



FOX 5 spoke with workers at the El Toro Beer Wine Spirits store where this all unfolded in their parking lot.



"We went outside to talk to them and be told us the guy who hit them stopped to talk to them because he took off and he hit them and he hit an incoming car," a witness told FOX 5.



Dig deeper:

FOX 5 has reached out to Prince George's County police. We are waiting to hear back.

We’re told ICE agents patrol this plaza daily and business owners say it’s led to a decline in foot traffic and business.