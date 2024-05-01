FCPS may change what time middle schoolers start school

Fairfax County Public Schools is considering changing middle school start times to a "more reasonable" hour.

The school district is considering changing middle school start times from the current 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. or later. The district is citing research that reportedly shows later start times have a positive impact on students' health and well-being.

Fairfax County Public Schools is apparently turning to parents for input on the possible change. One of several community engagement meetings took place at Glasgow Middle School on April 29. There, FCPS says parents met in small groups to discuss middle school start times.

FOX 5 has learned the school district is also soliciting the help of the Charlotte-based consulting firm Prismatic Services, awarding the company a contract to develop a plan for changing middle school start times.

Four community forums on this issue will take place this spring. FCPS says all the forums will deliver the same presentation and provide the same feedback opportunities. The next forum is May 6, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Whitman Middle School in Alexandria.