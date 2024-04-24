The woman who sued Fairfax County Public Schools for millions of dollars after accusing a classmate of raping her in middle school didn’t win the case.

On Wednesday afternoon, a federal jury ultimately rejected all of her allegations.

The victim says when the verdict came down, she was confused, hurt, and numb.

Fairfax County Public Schools cleared of wrongdoing in middle school rape case

She told FOX 5's Sierra Fox exclusively that she will be living with these emotions for the rest of her life all while Fairfax County Public Schools gets to walk away without any consequences.

This 24-year-old victim – identified as B.R. in court documents – said more than a decade ago she was repeatedly bullied, sexually harassed, and even gang-raped as a seventh grader at Rachel Carson Middle School in Herndon, Virginia.

"It makes me feel so terrible because I know some other survivors have told me when you go through trials, it feels like the memories resurface; you have flashbacks, you feel similar feelings that you did when you experienced the trauma. But I felt like I literally relived this with the same administrators, the same teachers, just acting with no remorse, no care, no regard."

She claims Fairfax County Public Schools ignored her cries for help and even retaliated against her. However, after a lengthy trial lasting more than five weeks at the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, a jury decided the school board was not guilty of any wrongdoing.

"I feel extremely sad and disappointed," B.R. said. "I feel like this was yet another failure and miscarriage of justice."

Fairfax County Public Schools sent FOX 5 a statement that reads: "The jury’s verdict today affirms that the FCPS board and nine current and former educators acted in a caring, respectful, and professional manner to support the plaintiff when she was a student 12 years ago. We are grateful to the jury for their careful evaluation of the evidence and their service on this important case."

"I have no regrets. I know the school board wants me to feel ashamed for bringing this, but I’m extremely proud of myself for fighting this for 12 years. I’ve been in this lawsuit for five," B.R. said.

The victim said she doesn’t want the tragedies she experienced to happen to any other child.

"I think it’s important to speak up. I know that you may see things like me losing my case, which may look like a deterrent from coming forward because it feels like the system fails victims like me, but we’re stronger together than speaking up alone," B.R. said.

She believes this case is far from over, and plans to explore other legal options.