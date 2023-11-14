FBI's Greenbelt move faces scrutiny, House Oversight Committee seeks GSA investigation

A major roadblock may be emerging before the FBI heads out to Greenbelt, Maryland.

The chair of the House Oversight Committee called for the inspector general of the General Services Administration to launch an investigation into the site selection.

Robin Carnahan, the administrator of GSA, which decided to build the new FBI in Greenbelt, was grilled on Capitol Hill Tuesday. And not just by Virginia congressmen but also by Republicans who want to pull the plug on the FBI move entirely.

The House Oversight Committee asked Carnahan about the decision itself and a possible conflict of interest with the GSA official who made the decision.

"We ran a fair and transparent process," Carnahan said during the hearing. "That was my directive to our team and we did that in the extreme."

Nina Albert was GSA’s top real estate official but used to work for Metro — which owns the land where the new FBI headquarters would be built.

Albert now works as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

Bowser has said she supports the FBI's move to Greenbelt.

When FOX 5 caught up with Mayor Bowser last week, she waved off questions about Albert’s role in the FBI selection.

"Listen, Director Albert was the commissioner for public buildings for the Biden administration. That was her job then. I’m sure that she advanced the priorities of the administration, so any questions the senators have they should direct them to the appropriate place," Bowser said.

Virginia and Maryland lawmakers spoke out passionately at Tuesday's hearing.

"I think there’s a lot at risk here and Mr. Chairman we’re going to be asking for an inspector general report and I hope you can join me in that effort," said Rep. Gerry Connally (D-Virginia).

"We’ve got some disappointed applicants who are trying to attack the whole administrative process that they were entered into it in the first place," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) added.

When pressed for a timeline, GSA Administrator Carnahan said it’s expected to take at least 180 days to present Congress with a plan to build the new FBI building.

However, Chairman Comer made it clear Tuesday that he’s ready to hit the brakes on the entire process until he hears back from GSA’s inspector general.