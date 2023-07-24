Virginia lawmakers continue to push Springfield as ideal location for new FBI headquarters

Lawmakers in Virginia, along with Governor Glenn Youngkin, are once again making their case for the new FBI headquarters to be built in Springfield.

A letter from the commonwealth's congressional delegation says the site offers the FBI a partnership and a spot that exceeds the selection criteria in every category – despite recent changes announced by the GSA.

The legislators — U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, and U.S. Representatives Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11), Robert C. "Bobby" Scott (D-VA-03), Rob Wittman (R-VA-01), Don Beyer (D-VA-08), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07), Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10), Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02), and Jennifer McClellan (D-VA-04) — say Springfield's proximity to Quantico and other law enforcement agencies, plus the area's transportation system make it a prime destination for the facility.

"Virginia’s proposal for a consolidated FBI headquarters offers a reliable partnership, exceeding the site selection criteria across all categories. The optimized GSA Springfield site provides superior proximity to law enforcement and national security-related agency assets; an accessible, robust transportation and public transit network; significant site development flexibility as the only federally-owned site under consideration, with a commitment to expediting any permitting and construction processes, and minimizing schedule risk; a proven record of, and strong commitment to advancing equity in local communities and promoting sustainable siting; and a substantial cost benefit, with Virginia’s strong commitment to making this a responsible choice for the taxpayer," the lawmakers stated in their letter.

Several groups including the Alexandria NAACP, All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Interfaith & Government Committee, Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce among others, sent a separate letter to GSA and FBI highlighting how choosing Springfield would advance equity and have a "transformative" impact across the region.

Nearly a week ago, the GSA released an updated site selection plan from the federal government that puts more weight on cost, and social equity and less emphasis on being close to current FBI facilities.

Leaders in Maryland's state, federal, and local governments released a statement shortly after calling the revised guidelines a critical step in the right direction.

The three sites under review are Greenbelt and Landover in Maryland, and Springfield, Virginia.

Read the full letter sent by the Virginia lawmakers below: