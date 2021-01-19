FBI warns pipe bomb suspect still at large after Capitol riot

The FBI is warning that a man suspected of planting two pipe bombs the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol is still at large.

The suspect – who was caught on surveillance footage – planted the devices at both the Democratic National Committee headquarters and the Republican National Committee headquarters in D.C. on Jan. 6.

According to Fox News, the agency has made locating the suspect a priority – and they’re offering $50,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The bombs were reported at approximately 1 p.m. – around the same time that a mob stormed into the U.S. Capitol, an event that led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.

The mob marched to the Capitol after a rally featuring President Donald Trump.

The man in the surveillance images is wearing a gray hoodie, black gloves, and black and white shoes. His face is obscured by a mask.

If you have information that can help investigators, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.