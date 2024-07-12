FBI issues new 'bank jugging' warning

The FBI has issued a new warning, now also alerting people to an increasingly alarming crime trend called "jugging."

"Jugging" is when a suspect or criminal group targets a customer leaving an ATM or bank believing the customer now has a significant amount of cash. Suspects approach victims as they get to their vehicles, and in some cases, follow the victim as they drive off, only to rob them at another location.

Those following crimes online and D.C.-area police departments have been waiving red flags, seeing more of this particular crime recently. Last week, a Maryland chase of "jugging" suspects ended in D.C., in a fiery fatal crash.

The FBI Baltimore Field Office says "jugging" has become such a serious issue in Maryland that in the first week of July alone, their office has received at least 21 "jugging" crime reports. Their warning focuses on Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

So far this year, the FBI Baltimore Bureau says they’ve gotten over 80 reports of victims being targeted in the region with more than half of those incidents happening in the months of June and July.

Jugging Safety Tips: How to Avoid Becoming a Victim

- Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Always be vigilant when withdrawing or depositing money from a bank or ATM.

- Look around for anyone who appears suspicious or is loitering in the area.

- Pay attention to individuals backed into parking spaces who do not exit their vehicles to conduct business.

- Don’t leave your car or the building if you observe suspicious vehicles in the parking lot or parked nearby.

- Report any suspicious activities immediately.

- Conceal Your Cash: When leaving the bank, ensure your cash is not visible. Place it in a secure, inconspicuous location such as a pocket or a bag.

- Vary Your Routine: Avoid regular patterns in your banking habits. Change the times and locations you visit the bank.

- Drive Directly to Your Next Destination: If you suspect you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station or a crowded, well-lit area, and call 911.

- Avoid Distractions: Do not engage in activities that might distract you, such as using your phone, until you are in a safe place.

If you have any information related to recent bank "jugging" incidents, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit an anonymous tip through tips.FBI.gov.

Information from the FBI