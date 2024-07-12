What is bank jugging? Here's how to avoid becoming a jugging robbery victim

Bank jugging, jugging robbery, or simply jugging all refer to a form of crime in which a suspect, or group of suspects, targets bank customers they believe have large amounts of cash, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Victims are targeted while in the parking lots of banks, credit unions, check cashing businesses, or at ATMs, the FBI says. Jugging suspects may also follow victims to a different location before robbing them.

Bank Jugging Safety Tips from the FBI:

- Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Always be vigilant when withdrawing or depositing money from a bank or ATM.

- Look around for anyone who appears suspicious or is loitering in the area.

- Pay attention to individuals backed into parking spaces who do not exit their vehicles to conduct business.

- Don’t leave your car, or building, if you observe suspicious vehicles in the parking lot or parked nearby.

- Report any suspicious activities immediately.

- Conceal Your Cash: When leaving the bank, ensure your cash is not visible. Place it in a secure, inconspicuous location such as a pocket or a bag.

- Vary Your Routine: Avoid regular patterns in your banking habits. Change the times and locations you visit the bank.

- Drive Directly to Your Next Destination: If you suspect you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station or a crowded, well-lit area, and call 911.

- Avoid Distractions: Do not engage in activities that might distract you, such as using your phone, until you are in a safe place.

- If you have any information related to recent bank jugging incidents, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit an anonymous tip through tips.FBI.gov.