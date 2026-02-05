Buddhist monks’ ‘Walk for Peace’ to DC: Where are the monks now?

article

The Brief The Buddhist monks’ "Walk for Peace" are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C., early next week. On Thursday, they were seen marching through parts of Virginia. You can watch the monks' arrival on FOX LOCAL.



Buddhist monks are making their way through Virginia over the next several days on a "Walk for Peace," reaching their final destination in Washington, D.C., by next week.

What we know:

The 2,300-mile journey began 103 days ago in Fort Worth, Texas, when nearly two dozen monks sought to promote national healing, unity and compassion with a walk to the nation's Capital.

Large crowds have lined streets in every state to witness the "Walk for Peace," which continues to garner social media attention as the pilgrimage nears its end.

Winter storms have brought icy conditions for the last leg of the walk, but the monks are still expected to arrive by their projected end date.

When will the monks arrive in DC?

Timeline:

The monks were last seen marching through Spotsylvania County in Virginia on Thursday morning.

They are expected to reach Fredericksburg late Thursday or early Friday, Woodbridge on Saturday, then ultimately Washington, D.C., by Tuesday.

The group is inviting all venerable monks and nuns to join them at events in DC on February 10 and 11.

You can track the final days of their journey with the live map below. See where they're expected to be next on this map of their whole journey.

Why are the monks walking?

Dig deeper:

In January, the monks wrote a blog post explaining why they are making the walk to Washington, D.C. It read in part:

"Our walking itself cannot create peace. But when someone encounters us—whether by the roadside, online, or through a friend—when our message touches something deep within them, when it awakens the peace that has always lived quietly in their own heart—something sacred begins to unfold.

This is our contribution—not to force peace upon the world, but to help nurture it, one awakened heart at a time. Not the Walk for Peace alone can do this, but all of us together—everyone who has been walking with us in spirit, everyone who feels something stir within them when they encounter this journey, everyone who decides that cultivating peace within themselves matters… This is our hope. This is our offering. This is why we walk."

How to watch

What you can do:

FOX 5 DC will be streaming the monks' journey through Northern Virginia into Washington, D.C. this weekend. Download FOX LOCAL for LIVE coverage and the latest updates.