Buddhist monks’ ‘Walk for Peace’ to DC: Where are the monks now?
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Buddhist monks are making their way through Virginia over the next several days on a "Walk for Peace," reaching their final destination in Washington, D.C., by next week.
What we know:
The 2,300-mile journey began 103 days ago in Fort Worth, Texas, when nearly two dozen monks sought to promote national healing, unity and compassion with a walk to the nation's Capital.
Large crowds have lined streets in every state to witness the "Walk for Peace," which continues to garner social media attention as the pilgrimage nears its end.
Winter storms have brought icy conditions for the last leg of the walk, but the monks are still expected to arrive by their projected end date.
When will the monks arrive in DC?
Timeline:
The monks were last seen marching through Spotsylvania County in Virginia on Thursday morning.
They are expected to reach Fredericksburg late Thursday or early Friday, Woodbridge on Saturday, then ultimately Washington, D.C., by Tuesday.
The group is inviting all venerable monks and nuns to join them at events in DC on February 10 and 11.
You can track the final days of their journey with the live map below. See where they're expected to be next on this map of their whole journey.
Why are the monks walking?
Dig deeper:
In January, the monks wrote a blog post explaining why they are making the walk to Washington, D.C. It read in part:
How to watch
What you can do:
FOX 5 DC will be streaming the monks' journey through Northern Virginia into Washington, D.C. this weekend. Download FOX LOCAL for LIVE coverage and the latest updates.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the "Walk for Peace" website and local reporting.