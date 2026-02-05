Man charged in series of car tire thefts at Fairfax County hotels, police say

article

Fairfax County police say a man is in custody after committing a series of tire and rim thefts at hotels across the county.

What we know:

At 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2025, officers responded to the Extended Stay located at 12055 Route 50 in Fair Oaks for a report of a robbery.

The caller reported that all his tires were stolen from his car.

For months following this initial incident, detectives investigated and responded to numerous tire thefts in the Fair Oaks district.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify a car linked to the thefts.

On Feb. 1, Herndon police officers responded to a license plate reader alert near the area of Dranesville Road and Herndon Parkway.

Herndon officers found the vehicle and the driver was detained.

FCPD detectives responded and, through their investigation, they connected 42-year-old David McCalop to the incidents.

The charges:

Here are the dates of the thefts and details on what McCalop has been charged with.

Oct. 24, 2025- 11700 block of Route 50, Fairfax Marriott at Fair Oaks

Nov. 13, 2025- 2300 block of Dulles Corner Blvd, Hyatt Regency

Nov. 16, 2025- 13800 block of Park Center Rd, Doubletree by Hilton

Nov. 18, 2025- 13800 block of Park Center Rd, Doubletree by Hilton

Nov. 26, 2025- 2520 block of Wasser Terrace, Westin

Dec. 13, 2025- 11700 block of Route 50, Fairfax Marriott at Fair Oaks

Jan. 7, 2026- 11700 block of Route 50, Fairfax Marriott at Fair Oaks

McCalop was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with eight counts of grand larceny, eight counts of larceny with intent to sell, and eight counts of conspiracy to commit larceny.

He was later released on a $12,000 bond.

What's next:

Detectives continue to investigate McCalop’s involvement in additional reported thefts.