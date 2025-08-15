FBI Director says over 120 arrests since Trump’s DC takeover began
WASHINGTON - FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday that more than 120 arrests have been made in the District since President Donald Trump’s federal takeover began.
In a post on X, Patel said federal agents assisted with 18 additional arrests Thursday night, seizing illegal drugs and eight firearms. Among those arrested, one individual was wanted for murder and another for rape.
"The good cops are getting the job done," Patel wrote.
The arrests come as D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit Friday challenging what he called an unlawful attempt by the federal government to seize control of the city’s police department. A federal sweep of homeless encampments is also underway across the city.
