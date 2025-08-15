FBI Director says over 120 arrests since Trump’s DC takeover began

The Brief FBI says 120+ arrests since Trump’s DC takeover began. Latest sweep netted drugs, guns, and suspects wanted for murder and rape. DC Attorney General sues over federal control of city police.



FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday that more than 120 arrests have been made in the District since President Donald Trump’s federal takeover began.

In a post on X, Patel said federal agents assisted with 18 additional arrests Thursday night, seizing illegal drugs and eight firearms. Among those arrested, one individual was wanted for murder and another for rape.

"The good cops are getting the job done," Patel wrote.

The arrests come as D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit Friday challenging what he called an unlawful attempt by the federal government to seize control of the city’s police department. A federal sweep of homeless encampments is also underway across the city.

