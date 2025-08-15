DC Attorney General files lawsuit to block federal takeover of police department

The Brief DC AG sues to stop federal police takeover. Trump, Bondi named DEA chief as MPD head. Schwalb calls move illegal, threat to Home Rule.



D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit Friday challenging what he called an unlawful attempt by the federal government to seize control of the city’s police force.

The suit targets President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi who named the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration as Washington’s "emergency police commissioner" on Thursday.

Lawsuit filed

What they're saying:

"By declaring a hostile takeover of MPD, the Administration is abusing its limited, temporary authority under the Home Rule Act, infringing on the District’s right to self-governance and putting the safety of DC residents and visitors at risk," said Attorney General Schwalb in a statement Friday. "The Administration’s unlawful actions are an affront to the dignity and autonomy of the 700,000 Americans who call DC home. This is the gravest threat to Home Rule that the District has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it."

