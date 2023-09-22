Fauquier High School principal dies from injuries suffered in car crash

Kraig Kelican, principal at Fauquier High School, died Thursday from injuries he suffered when he was involved in a car crash earlier this month.

"Our hearts are heavy, and we ask that you keep the Kelican Family, and the entire Falcon Nation in your thoughts and prayers today and moving forward," read a letter from Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Major Warner. "Kraig spent his entire career supporting the students of Fauquier County Public Schools, and this loss has affected all of us deeply."

Warner called Kelican a "wonderful leader and champion of kids." The superintendent said support and assistance will be provided to Fauquier High School.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fauquier High School principal Kraig Kelican dies from injuries suffered in car crash

A team that includes psychologists, social workers, and school counselors will be available for to help the school community with grief support. "There is no question that the Falcon community was better because of Kraig’s impact and leadership and we will miss him dearly," Warner said.

The crash Kelican was involved in happened around 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 6 along eastbound Interstate 66 in Fauquier County. Authorities say a chain reaction crash occurred when vehicles were stopped on the highway due to heavy traffic. Kelican was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where he later died. Two others were treated for minor injuries.