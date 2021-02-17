Fauquier County SPCA shares humorous post about rescue of 2 goats available for adoption

The Fauquier County SPCA shared the triumphant story of two goats defying the odds on their Facebook page Tuesday as a way to let the public know Lenny and Squiggy were available for adoption.

The story goes that the two goats fell off a truck they were on that was headed to a slaughterhouse. Hours later, there were rescued by deputies and on their way to the FSPCA. But, the way they tell it is much better.

"Picture it: Fauquier County, 2021. It was a partly sunny evening somewhere on Rt. 29 when Lenny and Squiggy decided to have the greatest adventure of their lives," the post on FSPCA's Facebook page reads. "They inhaled deeply, gave each other a pep talk and promptly fell off the truck they were on....a truck that was on it's way to the slaughter house. 3 hours and 4 deputies later.....Lenny and Squiggy were on their way to the warm FSPCA barn complete with ample amounts of hay, thick straw and a staff of humans ready and willing to show them how life SHOULD be lived."

According to the Fauquier County SPCA, Lenny and Squiggy are both males around a year old and have been neutered.

The post also says that the two goats have been given antibiotics, their fecals were run and they were dewormed and vaccinated.

For those interested in adopting Lenny and Squiggy, you can contact the Fauquier County Animal Shelter. Their adoption fee is $200 and they must be adopted together. For more information, click here.