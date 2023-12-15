Father strikes murder suspect's family in Rockville hit-and-run: sources

New details have emerged about a Downtown Rockville hit-and-run crash where a 79-year-old woman and two young men were struck Thursday afternoon.

FOX 5 spent the day speaking with neighbors, pulling court documents, and confirming information with sources who believe the hit-and-run suspect targeted the three people struck and that it was connected to the murder of the suspect’s son.

Court information confirmed a preliminary hearing slated for 1:30 p.m. Thursday took place inside the Montgomery County Circuit Court building just next door to where the three victims were hit. In that hearing, an attorney argued for 21-year-old Jennifer Espinoza-Orellana to be released. Espinoza-Orellana, the alleged girlfriend, was arrested and charged back in September with second-degree murder for fatally stabbing 20-year-old Jose Zavala Marquez.

Sources believe the hit-and-run driver, 44-year-old Walter Marquez-Avilez of Gaithersburg, saw the family of his son’s suspected murderer after court, and targeted them, striking them with his SUV on Thursday afternoon. Someone with close knowledge of the case says it’s their understanding that one of the three people hit is the alleged girlfriend’s brother.

Featured article

Rockville City Police obtained a warrant for a man sources say is Zavala Marquez’ father, but the Rockville City Police Department has not confirmed the murder case connection.

According to the department, the collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. along East Montgomery Avenue across from the Montgomery County District Courthouse.

A police department spokesperson says two of the three people struck, a 79-year-old woman and an 18-year-old male were still in the hospital Friday with serious injuries. The other person struck, a 22-year-old man, was released.

The Montgomery County Police Department is assisting Rockville City police in their search for Marquez-Aviles, who police plan to charge with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault when caught.

Related article

FOX 5 was able to pull the audio recordings for the Thursday hearing in the second-degree murder case but cannot share them publicly. However, in those recordings, we did hear the 21-year-old murder suspect’s attorney argue for her release, claiming while she initially lied to police, that she allegedly stabbed the 20-year-old son in self-defense.

Zavala's mother did speak in court, claiming the alleged girlfriend was a liar. The mother argued for the 21-year-old to be held without bond. Sources confirm she was. The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

FOX 5 also learned the 44-year-old hit-and-run suspect has a court history that involved him being arrested on a warrant in 2022. That arrest had to do with a serious domestic incident involving his wife. But charges were dropped in the case for an unknown reason.

Sources did confirm this history had nothing to do with the Thursday hit-and-run incident.

One source in particular told FOX 5 the incident was surprising and unfortunate. That person said everyone is supposed to feel safe in court and for this to happen right outside is concerning.

Anyone with knowledge of Marquez-Aviles’ whereabouts is asked to contact police. You can report anonymously.