Driver flees after striking 3 people near Rockville courthouse

Three people have been hospitalized with various injuries after police say a car struck them Thursday afternoon in downtown Rockville.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene, and now the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

According to the Rockville City Police Department, the collision occurred just after 2:30 p.m. along East Montgomery Avenue across from the Montgomery County District Courthouse.

The department is reporting that two of the victims who were struck have serious injuries.

Officials are asking evening commuters to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

