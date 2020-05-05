Father frustrated with online classes files lawsuit against George Washington University

A fed up father is taking a local university to court for failing to provide his daughter with the education he paid for.

Mark Shaffer of Pennsylvania says his daughter’s online classes from George Washington University – one of the most expensive schools in the county - aren’t making the grade, even though the school is still charging full tuition and fees

In the class-action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, George Washington parent Mark Shaffer alleges the university continues to reap the financial benefits of millions of dollars in student tuition without providing the “comprehensive education” they paid for.

Shaffer’s attorney, Andrew Levetown, says his client and others should get their money back.

“Our goal is to file lawsuits not just to GW but to other schools as well and what we really want to have happen here is get ALL the schools to re-think their policy on tuition refunds. Start giving these kids a refund, at least a partial refund for the money spent,” Levetown said.

In a statement, George Washington University said it’s aware of the case, but hasn’t seen the tuition lawsuit. GW says they are crediting student accounts for unused housing and dining plans.

This is a question all colleges now face.

Marymount University in Arlington announced on Tuesday that classrooms will reopen in the fall.

While smaller schools like Marymount say they hold the line on tuition and they’ve had to create an online university overnight, Marymount’s president told FOX 5 that’s also come with some unexpected costs.

“That’s changed. In fact the university has incurred more expenses because we’ve had to make investments in technology, we’ve had to buy additional licenses, some students didn’t have laptops and we’ve had to provide them,” said Marymount President Irma Becerra.

This afternoon, the university system of Maryland held a Zoom meeting with students and parent. UMD is forming a reopening panel looking to resume classes at all campuses this fall.

Chancellor Jay Perman says he is reasonably optimistic in-person instruction could happen sometime in September or October.

