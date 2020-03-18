George Washington University student tests positive for COVID-19

A student at George Washington University is self isolated and recovering at an off campus residence after being confirmed for COVID-19.

In a statement on their website, school officials said the student is doing well following the diagnosis.

The school and D.C. Health are both trying to identify anyone in the George Washington University community who may have come in contact with the patient.

D.C. Health is notifying those individuals directly.

The school is providing a form for students who believe they’ve been exposed to the novel coronavirus - or, COVID-19.

