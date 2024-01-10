Father charged with beating 5-month-old baby, causing severe injuries, Montgomery County police say

A Montgomery County man is behind bars, accused of brutally beating a 5-month-old, leaving the child with severe injuries.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, the baby was brought to Shady Grove Hospital around 9 p.m. for trouble breathing and eating. The child then had to be transferred to the Children’s National Medical Center for severe and unexplained injuries to the head and body.

Child protective services contacted Montgomery County Police and detectives with the special victims unit went to the hospital to investigate.

There, they learned that 25-year-old Oliver Hernandez Caballero was at home alone with the 5-month-old before the child had to be brought to the hospital.

Following their investigation, police determined that Hernandez Caballero was responsible for causing the child’s injuries.

He was arrested on Jan. 8 and has been charged with two counts of first-degree child abuse. He is currently being held without bond.

The child’s condition is not known at this time.