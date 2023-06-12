Father charged after son brings gun to middle school: sheriff

Authorities have charged the father of the student who they say brought a loaded firearm into a Spotsylvania County middle school in May.

Josette Rodriquez. 37, from Spotsylvania was as charged with recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm so as to endanger the life or limb of a child under the age of 14. He has a June 20 court date, deputies say.

The incident happened May 19. Officials say a School Resource Officer was notified by Chancellor Middle School administration of a student who may be in possession of a gun.

The weapon, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, was located in the student’s backpack, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported during the incident.