Fatal stabbing at Arlington business leaves one dead, two injured

Updated  November 26, 2025 10:40pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Arlington County police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred inside a business on North Glebe Road.
    • Two men with serious injuries were taken to a hospital. Another man was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

ARLINGTON, Va. - Arlington County police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred inside a business on North Glebe Road.

What we know:

Officers arrived around 5:11 p.m. after reports of an assault. They found two men with serious injuries who were taken to a hospital. Another man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects. The community is not considered to be at risk.

The Source: Information from Arlington County Police Department.

