Fatal stabbing at Arlington business leaves one dead, two injured

What we know:

Officers arrived around 5:11 p.m. after reports of an assault. They found two men with serious injuries who were taken to a hospital. Another man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects. The community is not considered to be at risk.