Fans, local officials react to Dan Snyder exploring sale of Washington Commanders

FOX 5 spent the afternoon with 106.7 The Fan sports radio’s "The Grant and Danny Show" as they took call-after-call once news was confirmed that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder did in fact hire Bank of America to help explore selling the team.

"It’s one of the biggest days I would say for sports, in this town, in decades frankly. I would say it’s below but not that far from the Caps winning the Cup and the Nationals winning the World Series if this results in Dan Snyder selling," said "The Grant and Danny Show’s" Grant Paulsen, "because there’s so many times in the past where people thought that maybe a bombshell that had dropped would maybe lead to Snyder having to sell. There is a feeling of not wanting to get your hopes up – you know the Charlie Brown football being pulled-out when you kick your leg and your fall. So I think some people are really get excited but this feels different. This feels monumental and it’s massive."

"This is a surreal day," said a caller, "He’s why I’m really encouraged, because you guys really said as well, no one in their right mind Is going to get into bed, knowing there’s nothing bed bugs in there with Dan Snyder."

"I want the NFL to do due diligence, and not let another Dan Snyder come in and give us another 25-years of horrid ownership. There better be some checks and balances," said another fan.

Former Washington Running Back Brian Mitchell , who also has a 106.7 The Fan show, told FOX 5 this news is also very important for the players as well. "I think for them, they’ll be happy just to be able to focus on football," said Mitchell noting that the players either face backlash because of the team controversy or end up having to answer questions on the team’s owner when they should be focusing on the game.

Lisa Banks also called-in. Banks is the attorney who represents over 40 former Commander employees in the investigations into Dan Snyder, the toxic workplace culture and other issues. She’s still unhappy with the NFL investigation regarding her clients but DOES feel news of the sale is a hopeful moment for those who came forward.

"My clients all along were seeking transparency and accountability and I think if he sells the team, that is true accountability because it shows that there were at least 24-owners who said none of this is okay and you need to sell," she said while live on "The Grant and Danny Show."

Banks also talked about how there is a chance the NFL was briefed on the investigation into Snyder and that could by why the news now -- that’s of course speculation.

Some area residents said they would consider going to Commanders games again under a different owner. Other fans are questioning what this means for the stadium location. Washington D.C. Mayor and Councilmember Allen – who have been battling over construction – both believe a sale would be a step forward for the team.

Here’s some of the responses from the greater D.C.-area’s elected leaders:

D.C. MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER:

"I only saw the headline when I was walking into this event, so I don’t know the details about it but I think it sounds like a positive move for the team"

"You know where I stand on where the Washington Football team should play, in Washington."

D.C. COUNCILMEMBER CHARLES ALLEN:

"Selling the team to new owners would be a welcome step for anyone that truly cares about the Commanders team and what it means to the DC region. But regardless of which billionaire owns the team, placing a large, expensive, and mostly unused NFL stadium at the RFK site will remain the wrong decision to advance the city's goal of more housing, jobs, and park space."

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY EXECUTIVE ANGELA ALSOBROOKS:

"We continue to believe that Largo is the best suited location for the Washington Commanders. A new Commanders stadium would be in the heart of downtown Largo and our Blue Line Corridor, which will include a youth sports complex, an amphitheater, a market hall, a civic plaza, and other amenities that will transform Largo into a sports and entertainment destination for the Commanders, Prince Georgians and visitors across the region. It would also continue to give a home in Prince George’s to employees, local small businesses, and fans who have supported the team for years."

MARYLAND GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN:

"We encourage Commanders leadership to continue to build on the partnership that the state and Prince George’s County have developed with team president Jason Wright to lay the groundwork for a world-class facility on the Blue Line Corridor."

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR GLEN YOUNGKIN: (REFERRING FOX 5 TO PREVIOUS COMMENTS)

"If the Commanders are going to relocate, they should relocate to Virginia. We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January."