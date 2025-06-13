Family wants answers after man shot in DC by US marshal who 'perceived a threat'

article

The Brief A family is seeking clarity after a man was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshal in D.C. The shooting took place near the D.C. Convention Center when an officer "perceived a threat." The family of Marco Moseley says he worked in construction and was helping build the stages for this weekend’s military parade.



The family of a man who was fatally shot by a deputy U.S. marshal says they still have no answers about what happened.

The shooting took place in a heavily traveled area, near the D.C. Convention Center when an officer "perceived a threat."

RELATED: US Marshals Service shoots, injures 1 in DC

What they're saying:

The family of Marco Moseley says he worked in construction and was helping build the stages for this weekend’s military parade.

Family members say they have no additional information and they also tell FOX 5 they have yet to see their loved one’s body.

FOX 5 was given home video of Moseley, during happier times.

Family members say he was a family man who now leaves behind two children and several unanswered questions about what went down yesterday morning near 7th and L streets in Northwest around 10 a.m.

Family members tell FOX 5 he was "out and about in the area, not working at the time." That was moments before he was reportedly shot.

"He’s really a family-oriented guy, really nice guy, he enjoyed working construction. He’s currently working with a company that set up the stages for the inauguration. He was setting up for Trump’s parade tomorrow. He’s a really really nice guy," Moseley’s sister, Courtney Murray said.

Dig deeper:

At a news conference, the U.S. Marshal for the D.C. Superior Court Robert Dixon said shots were fired and Moseley was struck by the fire.

Family says Moseley was taken to Howard University hospital for treatment and they were notified by hospital staff that he passed away. He was 40 years old.

Family members say Moseley’s mother passed away six years ago and there were challenges navigating that loss. Otherwise, they say he was focused on his family and work.

A U.S. Marshals spokesperson tells us D.C. police will investigate the shooting.